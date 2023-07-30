EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,241 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $6.99 on Friday, reaching $180.44. 2,100,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.93 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.67.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

