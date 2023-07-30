EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Up 88.9% in July

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EG Acquisition Stock Performance

EGGF stock remained flat at $10.36 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434. EG Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGGF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in EG Acquisition by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in EG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,286,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,563,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in EG Acquisition by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in EG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

