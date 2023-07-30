Electroneum (ETN) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $36.65 million and $814,810.80 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006450 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,951,174,579 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

