Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $40,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,556 shares of company stock worth $334,342,879 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.49 on Friday, hitting $458.48. 1,438,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $448.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.02. The company has a market cap of $435.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

