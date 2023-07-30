Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,463 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.9% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $174,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $458.48. 1,438,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.02.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,556 shares of company stock valued at $334,342,879 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.45.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

