Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,297 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.90% of SkyWater Technology worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

SKYT stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 124,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,874. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.80 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.38% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 12,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $116,714.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 12,523 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $116,714.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $33,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,621,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,524,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,830 shares of company stock valued at $13,637,263,577. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SkyWater Technology

(Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.