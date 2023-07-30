Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,069 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Alkermes worth $19,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alkermes by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,982. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ALKS. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.