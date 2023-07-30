Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,028 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after buying an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after buying an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,866,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,753. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

