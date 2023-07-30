Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 234,693 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 234,693 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Cytokinetics worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,233.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $33.25. 1,264,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,501. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.73. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $467,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,499,979.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $467,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,499,979.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,026 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

