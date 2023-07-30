Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 4,131 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Insmed worth $16,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Insmed by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 243,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 434.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,589 shares of company stock worth $359,332. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insmed Stock Up 4.7 %

INSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

INSM traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,682. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $28.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

