Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 4,441 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.32% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $12,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEAS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $223,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,341 shares of company stock worth $716,060. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEAS stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 635,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,347. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $68.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.93.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

