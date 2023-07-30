Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 5,842 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.77% of Zevia PBC worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zevia PBC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA remained flat at $2.72 during trading hours on Friday. 384,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,775. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zevia PBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Zevia PBC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

In related news, COO Quincy B. Troupe sold 10,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $50,965.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Quincy B. Troupe sold 10,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $50,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 13,895 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $50,299.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,015,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,584 shares of company stock valued at $797,885 in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

