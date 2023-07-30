Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,023,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,251,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,251,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,425.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,690. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of INDI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.18. 1,702,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 102.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. Equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INDI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

