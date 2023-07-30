Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 113,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valaris by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,126,000 after purchasing an additional 783,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Valaris by 1,379.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,028,000 after purchasing an additional 640,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth about $42,829,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Valaris by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after buying an additional 439,106 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Valaris Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VAL stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.74. 549,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,619. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $430.10 million during the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 15.27%.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

