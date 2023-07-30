Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 23,800 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology accounts for approximately 1.5% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.16% of Carpenter Technology worth $25,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 479.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.68. The stock had a trading volume of 413,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,870. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.