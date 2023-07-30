Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,807 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.34% of Alkermes worth $16,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 115,548 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 54.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,644,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,491,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $28.76. 2,644,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,982. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.24 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

