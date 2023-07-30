Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.26% of Celsius worth $18,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Celsius by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 888,109 shares of company stock worth $102,736,557. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.48. The company had a trading volume of 584,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,226. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -63.84 and a beta of 1.81. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $157.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.76 and a 200 day moving average of $113.07.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

