Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $11.24 Million Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,063 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.76% of National Vision worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,614,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 1,365.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 530,822 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in National Vision by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EYE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Vision Stock Performance

In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EYE stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Further Reading

