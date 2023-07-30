Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $14.78 Million Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 721,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,751 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

SNCY traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $21.32. 226,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,939. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 3,440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $69,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,392,497 shares in the company, valued at $310,158,814.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $45,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,077.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 3,440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $69,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,392,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,158,814.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,510,858 shares of company stock worth $70,856,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

