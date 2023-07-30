Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101,671 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $16,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after buying an additional 115,572 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,424,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,564,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $46.06. 92,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,590. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,535.85 and a beta of 1.40.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDFS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

