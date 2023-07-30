Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.19% of Terreno Realty worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,886,000 after acquiring an additional 217,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,773,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,869,000 after acquiring an additional 104,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.96. 330,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 70.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.