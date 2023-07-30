Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,576 shares during the quarter. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.18% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $23,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $347,343.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,345.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $347,343.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,345.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. 2,341,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,019. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMLX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

