Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $99.47 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.