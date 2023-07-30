Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

