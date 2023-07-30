Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 77.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

