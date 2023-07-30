EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Up 15.0% in July

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $130.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,474. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 262,445 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

