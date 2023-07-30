Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $34.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EQH opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. Equitable has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.