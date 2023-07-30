Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, reports. Escalade had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter.

Escalade Price Performance

Shares of ESCA opened at $14.51 on Friday. Escalade has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Escalade Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Escalade’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

Several equities analysts have commented on ESCA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 553,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Escalade by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,929 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Further Reading

