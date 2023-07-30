Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
ESP stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $22.96.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
