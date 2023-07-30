Euler Tops One Day Volume of $578,210.01 (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Euler has a market capitalization of $45.34 million and approximately $578,210.01 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00009278 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Euler has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

