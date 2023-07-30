Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $32.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In related news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,072,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,978,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

