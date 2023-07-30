ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.605 billion to $1.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. ExlService also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $201.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.67.

ExlService Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EXLS traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.63. The company had a trading volume of 395,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,585. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.52. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $142.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ExlService shares are going to split on Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $400.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 23.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ExlService news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ExlService by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ExlService by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

