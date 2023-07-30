Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FPI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. 495,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,558. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $593.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

