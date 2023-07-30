Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues Earnings Results

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04, reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. Federal Signal updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.46 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.46 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.6 %

FSS traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $61.40. 209,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,971. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other Federal Signal news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,308.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $3,828,273. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Federal Signal by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

