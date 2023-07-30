Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $46.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,915,000 after purchasing an additional 179,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

FNF stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

