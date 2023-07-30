Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $363,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 920,965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after buying an additional 927,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,202,000 after acquiring an additional 455,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.71. 5,026,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,568. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

