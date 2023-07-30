Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.96.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

