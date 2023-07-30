First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st.

First Community has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Community has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Community to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

FCCO opened at $19.75 on Friday. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. First Community had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Community by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in First Community by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Community by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

