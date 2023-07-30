First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $92.53. 5,644,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,304,568. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

