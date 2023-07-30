First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,076. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.93.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

