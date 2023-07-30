First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.0% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HD traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.37. 2,268,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,969. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.72. The company has a market cap of $333.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

