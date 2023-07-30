First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. 2,715,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

