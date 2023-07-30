First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Purchases New Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,332,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,045,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after purchasing an additional 747,768 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 549,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,159,000 after purchasing an additional 327,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,625,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.07. The company had a trading volume of 454,756 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.



The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

