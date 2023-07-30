First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 116 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.87. 6,546,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204,942. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.16.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

