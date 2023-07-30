First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 146 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,497. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

