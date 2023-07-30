First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Update

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $9.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,362,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 142.74 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a 52 week low of $90.16 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Solar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.04.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

