First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Increased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

