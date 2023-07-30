First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the June 30th total of 229,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3,280.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 25,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.5051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

