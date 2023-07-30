First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.01. 20,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,756. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $87.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $80.55.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
