First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.01. 20,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,756. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $87.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $80.55.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,368.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 66,933 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $101,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.