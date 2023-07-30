First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Purchased by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.4% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,586,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 50,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 40,418 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,592,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $19,362,720,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,633,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 171,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,449. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

